EQS-DD: LION E-Mobility AG: Ian Mukherjee, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

First name: Ian
Last name(s): Mukherjee

2. Reason for the notification

Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

LION E-Mobility AG

391200APPWFDYDGV1M54 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Type: Share
ISIN: CH0560888270

Acquisition

1.39 EUR 14008.42 EUR

1.39 EUR 14008.42 EUR

04/03/2025; UTC+1

Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG
Chamerstrasse 172
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Internet: www.lionemobility.com



 
