EQS-DD: MAX Automation SE: Hartmut Buscher, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.04.2023 / 10:45 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Hartmut Last name(s): Buscher





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the Supervisory Board/Managing Director (CFO)





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MAX Automation SE

b) LEI

391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2DA588





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



5.76 EUR 1347.84 EUR



5.76 EUR 1261.44 EUR



5.76 EUR 2995.20 EUR



5.76 EUR 28800.00 EUR



5.76 EUR 1261.44 EUR



5.76 EUR 270.72 EUR



5.76 EUR 1255.68 EUR



5.76 EUR 535.68 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



5.76 EUR 37728.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

17/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





