10.03.2023 15:15:51

EQS-DD: METRO AG: Dr. Steffen Greubel, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.03.2023 / 15:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Steffen
Last name(s): Greubel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
METRO AG

b) LEI
5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BFB0019

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
7.975 EUR 119625.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.975 EUR 119625.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Unicredit Bank AG
MIC: UCDE


10.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: METRO AG
Metro-Straße 1
40235 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.metroag.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




81481  10.03.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1580131&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu METRO (St.)mehr Nachrichten