|
16.04.2024 13:01:10
EQS-DD: Multitude SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Jokela
|
Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Jokela
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jokela, Jorma
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20240416104440_130
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-04-15
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1497 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1497 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
16.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Multitude SE
|Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
|00520 Helsinki
|Finland
|Internet:
|https://www.multitude.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
91013 16.04.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!