25.03.2024 14:00:51
EQS-DD: Multitude SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Kajakas
Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kajakas Kristjan
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 56485/4/4
Transaction date: 2024-03-20
Venue: AQED
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 805 Unit price: 4.98 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 805 Volume weighted average price: 4.98 EUR
Transaction date: 2024-03-20
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: PLEDGING
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 805 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 805 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
