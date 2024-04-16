16.04.2024 13:00:50

EQS-DD: Multitude SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Krause




16.04.2024 / 13:00 CET/CEST
Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Krause
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Krause, Clemens
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20240416104440_133
Transaction date: 2024-04-15
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1844 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1844 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Language: English
Company: Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/



 
