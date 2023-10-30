Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
30.10.2023 15:24:49

EQS-DD: NFON AG: ASC Technologies AG, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.10.2023 / 15:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: ASC Technologies AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Günter
Last name(s): Müller
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NFON AG

b) LEI
391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
5.026803 EUR 161501.14 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
5.026803 EUR 161501.14 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/10/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Machtlfinger Straße 7
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.nfon.com



 
