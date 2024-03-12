12.03.2024 12:00:51

EQS-DD: publity AG: NEON EQUITY AG, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.03.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: NEON EQUITY AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Olek
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
publity AG

b) LEI
967600E9ZL3H9FUG6311 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006972508

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
7.02 EUR 369996.12 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.0200 EUR 369996.1200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


12.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.publity.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




90149  12.03.2024 CET/CEST



publity AG

publity AG

