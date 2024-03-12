|
12.03.2024 12:00:51
EQS-DD: publity AG: NEON EQUITY AG, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
12.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|publity AG
|Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
|60306 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.publity.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
90149 12.03.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu publity AGmehr Nachrichten
|
12:00
|EQS-DD: publity AG: NEON EQUITY AG, buy (EQS Group)
|
12:00
|EQS-DD: publity AG: NEON EQUITY AG, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
05.03.24
|EQS-News: publity AG mit erwartungsgemäß negativem Jahresergebnis 2023 aufgrund nicht-liquiditätswirksamer Wertanpassungen (EQS Group)
|
05.03.24
|EQS-News: publity AG with expected negative annual result 2023 due to non-cash value adjustments (EQS Group)
|
28.02.24
|EQS-DD: publity AG: NEON EQUITY AG, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
28.02.24
|EQS-DD: publity AG: NEON EQUITY AG, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
28.02.24
|EQS-DD: publity AG: NEON EQUITY AG, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
26.02.24
|EQS-DD: publity AG: NEON EQUITY AG, Kauf (EQS Group)
Analysen zu publity AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|publity AG
|5,82
|11,92%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: ATX mit Gewinnen --DAX knackt Allzeithoch -- Wall Street fester -- Uneinheitliche Entwicklung in Asien
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dominieren am Dienstag die Bullen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls nach oben, der DAX markiert ein neues Rekordhoch. An der Wall Street geht es leicht bergauf. Die Anleger in Fernost zeigten sich am Dienstag unentschlossen.