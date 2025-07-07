Rubean Aktie

Rubean für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 512080 / ISIN: DE0005120802

07.07.2025 08:00:35

EQS-DD: Rubean AG: Henrica Van de Velden, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.07.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Henrica
Last name(s): Van de Velden

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rubean AG

b) LEI
391200FE9HIZMPWLOP18 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005120802

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.50 EUR 1,895,944.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.5000 EUR 1,895,944.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/07/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


07.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 München
Germany
Internet: www.rubean.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




99636  07.07.2025 CET/CEST





