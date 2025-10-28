EQS-News: Rubean and shopreme agree partnership for innovative self-checkout solutions

EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Expansion

Rubean and shopreme agree partnership for innovative self-checkout solutions



28.10.2025 / 08:39 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Rubean and shopreme agree partnership for innovative self-checkout solutions

• The shopping trolley becomes intelligent

• Significantly reduced payment time for customers in brick-and-mortar

retail

• Easier insights into customer shopping behaviour for retailers

Munich, 28 October 2025 – Fintech company Rubean AG (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, symbol R1B:GR), Munich, a leading provider of software solutions for contactless payments on mobile devices, and shopreme GmbH, Graz/Austria, the European market leader for self-checkout and scan & go solutions, have agreed on a strategic partnership. As part of the partnership, Rubean's SoftPOS app will be integrated into shopreme's self-checkout and scan & go products. These include, in particular, the shopreme snap cart – a modular, smart shopping trolley with an integrated tablet – as well as handheld scanners such as the Zebra PS30, which are used in many retail environments.

The conventional shopping trolley is becoming intelligent with solutions from shopreme. Intelligent shopping trolleys (smart carts) are equipped with interactive screens and self-scanning with an integrated payment function. By integrating Rubean SoftPOS technology, customers in brick-and-mortar retail stores will in future be able to pay by card or smartphone on multi-purpose devices such as scanners or tablets, without the need for additional payment terminals. This saves customers the hassle of unloading and re-scanning their goods at the checkout, and retailers can gain valuable insights into their customers' shopping behaviour.

‘With shopreme, we have gained an innovative partner who shares our vision of a fully digital, secure and seamless payment process,’ says Hermann Geupel, Co-CEO of Rubean AG. ‘Our SoftPOS solution perfectly complements shopreme's modern self-checkout systems and brings real added value to both retailers and consumers.’

‘The integration of Rubean's SoftPOS technology is an important step towards offering our retail customers flexible, hardware-independent payment options,’ adds Nico Müller, CCO at shopreme. ‘This enables us to create a seamless shopping experience – from product scanning/recognition to payment – all on one device.’

About Rubean: Rubean AG, Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and merchants. This includes the mobile softPOS solution PhonePOS, which enables merchants to accept card payments directly on their smartphones without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers and smaller merchants across Europe and is the only softPOS solution that supports the girocard (EC card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most over-the-counter trading venues and XETRA. Further information can also be found at www.rubean.com.

About shopreme: shopreme is a leading provider of scan-and-go and self-checkout solutions based in Austria. The company offers modular hardware and software solutions that make shopping in brick-and-mortar stores more efficient, faster and more digital.

If you have any questions, please contact:

german communications AG

Jörg Bretschneider

Böhmersweg 5, D-20148 Hamburg

+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40

presse@german-communications.com

Dr. Hermann Geupel

Rubean AG

Rubean-shopreme-integration_White-Background