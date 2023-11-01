EQS-DD: SBF AG: Rudolf Witt, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.11.2023 / 17:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Rudolf Last name(s): Witt





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Amendment

Incorrect indication of price and volume in the publication on 27.10.2023 at 09:40 CET/CEST

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SBF AG

b) LEI

391200JQA0PJDPUPXU64

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2AAE22





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



3.98488 EUR 9962.20 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



3.98488 EUR 9962.20 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

26/10/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Frankfurt MIC: XFRA





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Amendmenta) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

01.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





