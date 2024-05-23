23.05.2024 12:32:52

EQS-DD: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft: Matthias Schoenberg, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.05.2024 / 12:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Schoenberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900BTXZALKUBU3387 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5CP0

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
74.00 EUR 1480.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
74.0000 EUR 1480.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Stuttgart, Germany
MIC: XSTU


23.05.2024 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft
Teichweg 16
55606 Kirn an der Nahe
Germany
Internet: www.simona.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




91837  23.05.2024 CET/CEST



