EQS-DD: STEMMER IMAGING AG: Arne Dehn, Sale of shares due to imminent closing (after fulfillment of the last closing condition) of the voluntary public takeover offer of Ventrifossa BidCo AG ...

10.10.2024 / 15:53 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Arne Last name(s): Dehn





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

STEMMER IMAGING AG

b) LEI

89450012XZ2GPWGIGH37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2G9MZ9





b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares due to imminent closing (after fulfillment of the last closing condition) of the voluntary public takeover offer of Ventrifossa BidCo AG (cash offer) to the shareholders of STEMMER IMAGING AG





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



48.00 EUR 2101968.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



48.0000 EUR 2101968.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

09/10/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





