EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Peter Hirsch, buy

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Hirsch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
technotrans SE

b) LEI
5299003IANGEF3R55G44 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
20.50 EUR 14350.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
20.5000 EUR 14350.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
48336 Sassenberg
Germany
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de



 
