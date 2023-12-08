|
08.12.2023 14:00:53
EQS-DD: The Platform Group AG: Laura Vogelsang, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
08.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Platform Group AG
|Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
|40589 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://the-platform-group.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
87833 08.12.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu fashionette AGmehr Nachrichten
|
08.12.23
|EQS-DD: The Platform Group AG: Laura Vogelsang, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
08.12.23
|EQS-DD: The Platform Group AG: Laura Vogelsang, buy (EQS Group)
|
07.12.23
|EQS-News: The Platform Group AG opens trading day at Frankfurt Stock Exchange with Bell Ringing Ceremony after successful business combination (EQS Group)
|
07.12.23
|EQS-News: The Platform Group AG eröffnet Börsenhandel an Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse nach erfolgreichem Unternehmenszusammenschluss mit Bell Ringing Ceremony (EQS Group)
|
06.12.23
|EQS-DD: The Platform Group AG: Laura Vogelsang, buy (EQS Group)
|
06.12.23
|EQS-DD: The Platform Group AG: Laura Vogelsang, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
01.12.23
|EQS-News: The Platform Group AG übernimmt weitere Anteile an der Lott Fahrzeugteile-Plattform (EQS Group)
|
01.12.23
|EQS-News: The Platform Group AG acquires further stakes in Lott Fahrzeugteile-Plattform (EQS Group)
Analysen zu fashionette AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|fashionette AG
|6,36
|0,63%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: ATX gibt leicht nach -- DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erleidet zum Wochenstart leichte Verluste, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt in der Nähe der Nulllinie bewegt. Die Anleger in Asien konnten sich am Montag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.