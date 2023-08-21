EQS-DD: Tion Renewables AG: Christoph Peter Strasser, sell

21.08.2023 23:00:59

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Christoph Peter
Last name(s): Strasser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Tion Renewables AG

b) LEI
529900Y3K1U2XX4HGM05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN371

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
31.61 EUR 49090.33 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
31.6100 EUR 49090.3300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Tion Renewables AG
Bavariafilmplatz 7, Gebäude 49
82031 Gruenwald
Germany
Internet: www.tion-renewables.com



 
