11.06.2024 16:31:41
EQS-DD: Vectron Systems AG: Christoph Thye, sell
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
11.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vectron Systems AG
|Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
|48155 Münster
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vectron.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
92333 11.06.2024 CET/CEST
