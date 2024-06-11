EQS-DD: Vectron Systems AG: Lokenberg Capital GmbH, sell

11.06.2024 16:46:29

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Lokenberg Capital GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Thye
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vectron Systems AG

b) LEI
529900FM8YZZ3AQ4S269 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
10.50 EUR 13650.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
10.50 EUR 13650.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


