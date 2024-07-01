EQS-DD: Viromed Medical AG: Uwe Perbandt, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.07.2024 / 18:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Uwe Last name(s): Perbandt





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Viromed Medical AG

b) LEI

894500XR05MYCVCCR171

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3MQR65





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



1.9000 EUR 1900.0000 EUR



1.9700 EUR 985.0000 EUR



1.9700 EUR 4925.0000 EUR



1.7800 EUR 890.0000 EUR



1.8000 EUR 450.0000 EUR



1.8200 EUR 455.0000 EUR



1.8000 EUR 180.0000 EUR



1.8000 EUR 270.0000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



1.9152 EUR 10055.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

27/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Düsseldorf MIC: XDUS





