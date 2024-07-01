01.07.2024 18:30:29

EQS-DD: Viromed Medical AG: Uwe Perbandt, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.07.2024 / 18:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Perbandt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Viromed Medical AG

b) LEI
894500XR05MYCVCCR171 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3MQR65

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
2.0000 EUR 1600.0000 EUR
1.9600 EUR 980.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.9846 EUR 2580.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Hamburg
MIC: XHAM


01.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Viromed Medical AG
Flensburger Straße 18
25421 Pinneberg
Germany
Internet: https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/



 
End of News EQS News Service




92775  01.07.2024 CET/CEST



