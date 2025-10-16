Fonterelli SPAC 2 Aktie

Fonterelli SPAC 2 für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3MQR6 / ISIN: DE000A3MQR65

16.10.2025 17:03:04

EQS-DD: Viromed Medical AG: Uwe Perbandt, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.10.2025 / 17:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Perbandt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Viromed Medical AG

b) LEI
894500XR05MYCVCCR171 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3MQR65

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.8767 EUR 21,322.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.8767 EUR 21,322.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/10/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


16.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Viromed Medical AG
Hauptstraße 105
25462 Rellingen
Germany
Internet: https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/



 
End of News EQS News Service




101334  16.10.2025 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Fonterelli SPAC 2 AG Inhaber-Akt

Analysen zu Fonterelli SPAC 2 AG Inhaber-Akt

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
