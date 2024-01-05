05.01.2024 16:31:48

EQS-DD: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Andreas Wolf, Disposal based on the acceptance of the voluntary public tender offer of Schaeffler AG dated November 15, 2023 (amended on November 27, 2023). ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.01.2024 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Wolf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vitesco Technologies Group AG

b) LEI
529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000VTSC025

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal based on the acceptance of the voluntary public tender offer of Schaeffler AG dated November 15, 2023 (amended on November 27, 2023). The last closing condition of the tender offer was fulfilled on December 15, 2023. The right of withdrawal granted in the offer document expired after the close of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on January 02, 2024.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
94.00 EUR 2413544.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
94.0000 EUR 2413544.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


05.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Vitesco Technologies Group AG
Siemensstraße 12
93055 Regensburg
Germany
Internet: www.vitesco-technologies.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




88633  05.01.2024 CET/CEST



