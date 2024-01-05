EQS-DD: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Andreas Wolf, Disposal based on the acceptance of the voluntary public tender offer of Schaeffler AG dated November 15, 2023 (amended on November 27, 2023). ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.01.2024 / 16:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Andreas Last name(s): Wolf





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vitesco Technologies Group AG

b) LEI

529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000VTSC025





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal based on the acceptance of the voluntary public tender offer of Schaeffler AG dated November 15, 2023 (amended on November 27, 2023). The last closing condition of the tender offer was fulfilled on December 15, 2023. The right of withdrawal granted in the offer document expired after the close of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on January 02, 2024.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



94.00 EUR 2413544.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



94.0000 EUR 2413544.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

02/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





