EQS-DD: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Schaeffler AG, buy

12.03.2024 / 10:24 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Schaeffler AG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Georg F. W. Last name(s): Schaeffler Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Amendment

Correction of directors' dealings published on 12 March 2024, 9.40h am: Notification by Schaeffler AG

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vitesco Technologies Group AG

b) LEI

529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000VTSC017





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



70.00 EUR 140.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



70.0000 EUR 140.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

11/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





