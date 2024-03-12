Investieren Sie jetzt bequem und gebührenfrei in über 350+ Kryptowährungen - bei Bitpanda, dem offiziellen Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München. -w-
12.03.2024 10:25:51

EQS-DD: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Schaeffler AG, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.03.2024 / 10:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Schaeffler AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Georg F. W.
Last name(s): Schaeffler
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
Correction of directors' dealings published on 12 March 2024, 9.40h am: Notification by Schaeffler AG

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vitesco Technologies Group AG

b) LEI
529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000VTSC017

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
70.00 EUR 140.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
70.0000 EUR 140.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


