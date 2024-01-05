EQS-DD: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Schaeffler AG, Purchase as part of a voluntary public tender offer



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.01.2024 / 16:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Schaeffler AG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Georg F. W. Last name(s): Schaeffler Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vitesco Technologies Group AG

b) LEI

529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000VTSC017





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase as part of a voluntary public tender offer





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



94.00 EUR 1124017126.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



94.0000 EUR 1124017126.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

02/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





