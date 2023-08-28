EQS-News: 029 Group SE: NuWays with increased price target for 029 Group following strong development at key holdings and portfolio addition

|
Berlin, 28th August 2023. NuWays by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe has published an updated Equity Research Report in its coverage of 029 Group SE and confirmed its "Hold" recommendation on the shares of the global hospitality and lifestyle investment holding company. The price target was increased slightly to 15.00 per share. The increased price target was particularly justified by the strong development of the portfolio companies Limestone Capital AG and TRIP Drink Ltd. as well as the addition of the latest investment in fjör, a D2C premium skincare brand, to the 029 portfolio. According to Equity Research Analyst Christian Sandherr, the portfolio addition fits very well with 029s investment thesis of investing in next-generation consumer brands.
The research is available on the company website and can be downloaded here.
