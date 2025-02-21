EQS-News: 029 Group SE: Portfolio company Limestone Capital with two strategic acquisitions

EQS-News: 029 Group SE / Key word(s): Investment/Miscellaneous

Berlin, 21st February 2025. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global hospitality and lifestyle investment platform, announces that its portfolio company, Limestone Capital AG, has succesfully completed two strategic acquisitions, further strengthening its presence in major European markets, following a series of successful transactions across the region.

Acquisition of the five-star luxury Nobu Hotel London Shoreditch

Limestone Capital has purchased Nobu Hotel London Shoreditch, a five-star luxury hotel located in the heart of East London. The acquisition aligns with Limestone Capital’s strategy of investing in high-profile, design-led hospitality assets in premier urban locations. Located in one of London’s most dynamic districts, the property offers 164 guest rooms, a restaurant, fitness and wellness facilities, and over 3,000 square feet of event space. The transaction represents a strategic investment in a market with strong demand drivers and limited supply of high-quality hospitality assets.

Benjamin Habbel, Co-founder and CEO of Limestone Capital, said: “We are pleased to add the Nobu Hotel London Shoreditch to our portfolio as we continue to expand our presence in key gateway cities. This acquisition underscores our confidence in the resilience of the London hospitality market and supports our strategy of acquiring well-located assets with strong value-add potential.”

Jeff Coe, Co-founder and General Partner of Limestone Capital, added: “This property represents an attractive opportunity in a highly sought-after location. Our focus remains on acquiring prime real estate assets to enhance their performance and long-term value.”

Majority stake in LOISIUM Wine & Spa Hotels

Additionally, Limestone Capital has acquired a majority stake in LOISIUM Wine & Spa Hotels, marking a significant step in the brand’s expansion across Europe. Over the next twelve months, four new LOISIUM hotels are set to open in Italy and France backed by Limestone Capital’s commitment to invest over €100M into the expansion of the brand.

LOISIUM is renowned for its "Wine Retreatments in Europe's most beautiful wine regions", offering a unique combination of exceptional culinary offerings, spa experiences, and modern architecture. With its guiding principle, "Taste the Region", the brand seamlessly blends regional authenticity with a contemporary hospitality experience.

"LOISIUM represents an exceptional hospitality concept with strong growth potential. We are excited to bring our expertise to the table and support the brand in expanding into new markets while preserving its unique DNA," says Benjamin Habbel, Managing Partner at Limestone Capital.

With this acquisition, Limestone Capital is further strengthening its portfolio in the experiential hospitality sector, while LOISIUM continues its mission to redefine wine-inspired travel and relaxation.

About Limestone Capital AG

About Limestone Capital AG Limestone Capital is a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing and creating value in the experience economy. We develop and incubate branded platforms in the global travel and hospitality sector, often alongside a value-add real estate strategy. Limestone advises family offices and institutional investors on their investment strategies and has over €1 billion Euro invested across its various hospitality platforms. Existing portfolio companies include Aethos Hotels, Emerald Stay, Voaara, as well as various operating real estate assets in European destinations such as Madrid, Milan, Lisbon, Ericeira, Mallorca, Corsica and Sardinia.

Further information: https://www.limestone-capital.com/

About 029 Group SE

029 Group SE believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world, new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach, focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based in Berlin, Germany.

Further Information: https://www.029-group.com/

