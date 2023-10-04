+++ Bester Zertifikate-Anbieter bestätigt 🏆 17. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++ -w-
04.10.2023 14:10:25

EQS-News: 029 Group SE: Publication of the Half-year 2023 Report

EQS-News: 029 Group SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report
029 Group SE: Publication of the Half-year 2023 Report

04.10.2023 / 14:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 4th October 2023. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global hospitality and lifestyle platform, published its Half-Year 2023 Report.

Despite challenging macroeconomic headwinds, 029 Group SE generally saw a solid operating performance from the majority of its portfolio companies: Limestone Capital achieved remarkable revenue growth and important milestones. Emerald Stay successfully secured funding for portfolio expansion and entered the ultra-luxury segment, expanding its market presence. TRIP emerged as the fastest-growing brand in the UK's CBD drinks market, gaining a substantial market share. 

Overall, 029 Group SE maintains its positive outlook despite the dynamic nature of funding markets and reaffirms its full-year forecast.

The 2023 half-year report can be accessed via our website here: https://www.029-group.com/investor-relations


About 029 Group SE

029 Group SE believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world, new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach, focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based in Berlin, Germany.

Further Information: https://www.029-group.com/

 

04.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: 029 Group SE
Neue Schönhauserstraße 3-5
10178 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: ir@029-group.com
Internet: www.029-group.com
ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0
WKN: A2LQ2D
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Munich
EQS News ID: 1741341

 
End of News EQS News Service

1741341  04.10.2023 CET/CEST

