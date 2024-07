EQS-News: 2024 Annual General Meeting of Manz AG: Shareholders approve all agenda items

EQS-News: Manz AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

2024 Annual General Meeting of Manz AG: Shareholders approve all agenda items



02.07.2024 / 16:08 CET/CEST

Reutlingen, July 2, 2024 – The Manz AG, a global high-tech equipment manufacturer with an extensive technology portfolio, successfully held its 2024 Annual General Meeting today. The share capital represented at the time of voting was 48.12 %. All items on the agenda were adopted by a majority.



The Managing Board reported comprehensively on Manz AG's business performance in the 2023 fiscal year. Despite the global economic and market-specific challenges, business developed robustly last year. The newly acquired customer projects in both the Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions divisions focused on production solutions for key assemblies in connection with electromobility.



Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, commented on the current fiscal year: "The noticeable reluctance of customers to make investment decisions, particularly in the Mobility & Battery Solutions segment, has increased, and we expect postponements to next year. We are convinced that we are operating in sustainable growth markets with our best-in-class solutions, even though the macroeconomic environment will remain challenging in 2024."



The detailed voting results for the relevant items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting are available for download on the company website www.manz.com in the Investor Relations / Annual General Meeting section.



About Manz AG

As a high-tech engineering company, Manz AG develops best-in-class production solutions for lithium-ion batteries as well as electronic components and devices for its customers. Thus, Manz is an innovative pioneer for the global megatrends of electromobility and digitalization.



Manz covers the entire range of modern production solutions: From customized individual machines for laboratory production or pilot and small series production to standardized modules and systems to turnkey lines for efficient mass production. Customers benefit from high resource efficiency with higher throughput and shorter time-to-market.



With currently around 1,400 employees, the Manz Group develops and produces in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan. It also has sales and service branches in the USA and India.



Manz AG was founded in 1987 and generated revenues of 249.2 million euros in the 2023 fiscal year with its two segments Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions. The shares (ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3) are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).



Contact:



Manz AG

Katrin Neuffer

Tel.: +49 (0)7121 – 9000-395

E-Mail: investor-relations@manz.com



Kirchhoff Consult AG

Michael Werneke

Tel.: +49 (0)40 609 186 68

E-Mail: manz@kirchhoff.de

