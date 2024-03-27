EQS-News: 3U HOLDING AG given the green light for the repowering project in the Langendorf Wind Farm / Saxony-Anhalt

EQS-News: 3U HOLDING AG / Key word(s): Expansion/ESG

3U HOLDING AG given the green light for the repowering project in the Langendorf Wind Farm / Saxony-Anhalt



27.03.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

3U HOLDING AG given the green light for the repowering project in the Langendorf Wind Farm / Saxony-Anhalt

Marburg, 27 March 2024 – 3U ENERGY PE GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 3U HOLDING AG (ISIN DE0005167902), has today obtained approval in accordance with the German Federal Immission Control Act (BImSchG) for the construction of new wind turbines on the Langendorf Wind Farm, Burgenlandkreis, a district in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany. An initial hurdle for promoting strong growth in the Renewable Energies segment in the coming years has therefore been cleared.

Important milestone achieved for planned capacity expansion

The approval procedure in line with Germany’s BImSchG is a very complex process as it takes account of all aspects of a wind turbine’s impact on the environment. Consequently, a positive decision is the most important regulatory milestone in the whole project workflow for an enterprise of this kind. The approval covers the building and operating of turbines along with the construction of access roads to the individual turbine sites and the necessary crane erection and assembly areas. There are also plans for building a substation for feeding the energy produced into the grid. Work on preparing the site for building on the designated project area in Langendorf is due to commence in the autumn of 2024.

Planned new wind energy facilities to double electricity production in Langendorf

The repowering project provides for seven of the 15 existing wind turbines to be replaced by five new turbines. The new Vestas V162 wind turbines have a nominal output of 6.2 megawatt (MW), a hub height of 169 m and a rotor diameter of 162 m. Upon implementation of the project, the installed wind turbine capacity in Langendorf will be raised from currently 22.5 MW to 43.0 MW. The design of the new turbines allows them to generate around twice as much environmentally compatible electricity per megawatt of nominal output as the existing facilities.

The energy yield of the Langendorf Wind Farm amounted to more than 35.5 GWh in 2023, thereby even exceeding the farm’s own yield target of 35 GWh. After repowering, the Langendorf Wind Farm’s electricity production is likely to increase to around 95 GWh, which corresponds to the average power consumption of around 30,000 four-person households in mathematical terms. The eight remaining GE 1.5sl wind turbines, each with a nominal output of 1.5 MW, will continue to operate during the construction phase and thereafter. The 3U Group’s total output in producing environmentally compatible electricity free of CO 2 emissions will increase by almost 40 %, from 53.0 MW to an overall 73.5 MW, once the new wind turbines are operating. 3U has estimated a total financing volume of more than EUR 50 million for implementing the project, largely covered by long-term loans.

The first electricity generated by the new facilities scheduled for 2025

3U ENERGY PE GmbH is managing the project involving the entire conversion measures on the Langendorf Wind Farm. Pending the successful participation in a tender for onshore wind and possible delays, the foundations for the new wind turbines are due for completion in mid-2025 in line with the project plan. The delivery and erection of the wind turbines and the completion of the new substation have been scheduled for the second half of 2025. The new facilities in the Langendorf Wind Farm are expected to go live and produce electricity in the fourth quarter of 2025 at the latest.

“In our groupwide growth strategy, the Renewable Energies segment is playing an increasingly important role,” states Christoph Hellrung, 3U HOLDING AG’s Chief Financial Officer and Management Board member responsible for the Renewable Energies segment. “The repowering targeted for our existing wind farms and the resumed project developments in Brandenburg open up the prospect for us of considerable upside potential for revenue and earnings in the medium term. The strong expansion of our facilities for generating electricity from wind and sun is an important contribution to achieving Germany’s climate targets and also for implementing our value strategy under our MISSION 2026.”

About 3U:

3U HOLDING AG (www.3U.net), based in Marburg, Germany, was founded in 1997. As the operating management and investment holding company, it heads up the 3U Group. With a view to increasing the value for the shareholders, employees, customers, suppliers and all stakeholders, the company acquires, operates and sells companies in the three segments of ITC (Information and Telecommunications Technology), Renewable Energies and SHAC (Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning Technology). The 3U Group operates successfully and profitably with its business models in mega trends in all three segments and is striving to attain market leadership in particular with its e-commerce business model. 3U HOLDING AG shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate and on German regional stock exchanges (ISIN: DE0005167902; identifier: UUU).