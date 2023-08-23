EQS-News: Abivax appoints Patrick Malloy as Senior Vice President Investor Relations

EQS-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Personnel

Abivax appoints Patrick Malloy as Senior Vice President Investor Relations



23.08.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Abivax appoints Patrick Malloy as Senior Vice President Investor Relations

PARIS, France, August 23, 2023 06:00 p.m. (CEST) Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX) (Abivax or the Company) today announced the appointment of Patrick Malloy as new Senior Vice President Investor Relations. Mr. Malloy brings 20 years of investor relations and commercial leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical sector. He is expected to play a crucial role in furthering the strategic international positioning of Abivax and obefazimod with the investor community.

Didier Blondel, Chief Financial Officer of Abivax, said: I am glad Patrick joins our team with his extensive experience in investor relations and commercial as well as a proven track record as a strategic leader in the biopharma sector. As we are advancing the strategic positioning of Abivax and obefazimod internationally, his expertise will be very valuable for the success of our projects and our Company.

Patrick Malloy, new Senior Vice President Investor Relations of Abivax, commented: Abivax is currently in the process of sharpening its profile among the international financial community. I am excited to support these efforts to successfully complete the ongoing Phase 3 clinical program with lead drug candidate obefazimod for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and to make it accessible to the many patients in need.

Mr. Malloy joins Abivax from VectivBio AG (acquired by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in June 2023), where he held the position of Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Communications. Previously, he served as Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Arena Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Pfizer in 2022). Mr. Malloy spent over 16 years at Actelion Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Johnson and Johnson in 2017), where he held several commercial and corporate strategic leadership roles across the organization. Mr. Malloy will be based at the Abivax office on the U.S. East Coast.



Contacts

Abivax

Communications

Regina Jehle

regina.jehle@abivax.com

+33 6 24 50 69 63

*****

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Words such as expect, "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although Abivax management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks, contingencies and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Abivax, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers pursuant to its legal obligations including its registration document (Document dEnregistrement Universel). These risks, contingencies and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug, as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates. Special consideration should be given to the potential hurdles of clinical and pharmaceutical development including further assessment by the company and regulatory agencies and IRBs/ethics committees following the assessment of preclinical, pharmacokinetic, carcinogenicity, toxicity, CMC and clinical data. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Abivax disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any subsequent changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as required by law. Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement. This press release is for information purposes only, and the information contained herein does not constitute either an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe securities of the Company in any jurisdiction, in particular in France. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgement. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.