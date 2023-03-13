EQS-News: Abivax does not hold any cash or otherwise have any deposits at SVB or at any other U.S. financial institution

EQS-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

COMPANY STATEMENT

Abivax does not hold any cash or otherwise have any deposits at SVB or at any other U.S. financial institution

PARIS, France, March 13, 2023 12:00 p.m. (CET) Abivax SA (the Company, Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, is aware that Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was closed on March 10, 2023, by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, which appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver.

The Company does not hold any cash or otherwise have any deposits at SVB or at any other U.S. financial institution, and it does not have any banking relationship with SVB. The Company has no exposure to any liquidity concern at SVB or any other U.S. financial institution.

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax is a Phase 3 clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Abivaxs lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.



