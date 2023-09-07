EQS-News: Abivax provides business and operational update

|
PARIS, France, September 7, 2023 08:00 a.m. (CEST) Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX) (Abivax or the Company) today announced updated business and operational goals along with changes to Abivaxs overall strategy, focused on preparing Abivax for the potential commercialization of its investigational lead asset, obefazimod, in IBD.
Marc de Garidel, Chief Executive Officer of Abivax, says: With our strategic roadmap in place, we are ready to move Abivax into its next chapter by strengthening our position within the U.S. We are working to extend patent protection for obefazimod and have brought on an experienced leadership team to help prepare obefazimod for commercialization in the U.S. Furthermore, we are in the process of executing a multi-pronged strategy to secure our future business and financial objectives.
Didier Blondel, Chief Financial Officer of Abivax, continues: In 2023, we have successfully executed two financing rounds in equity and debt with top-tier investors, which we believe indicates investor confidence and belief in the potential of obefazimod. Moving forward, we intend to look for opportunities to further extend our operating capital, allowing us to deliver on our clinical development goals.
Strategic priorities
Abivaxs focus is meeting enrollment goals of the ABTECT Phase 3 program with obefazimod for the treatment of moderately to severely active UC.
One of the two patents for obefazimod in the U.S. will be selected for Patent Term Extension (PTE) from 2035 to 2039. Potential extension of the method of use patents through PTE for obefazimod was assessed and confirmed by two globally recognized IP law firms.
Composition of matter patent or method of use patent (both granted) would extend the product patent protection until 2035 or the use patent until 2040 in the EU.
The establishment of an Abivax U.S. presence is currently in progress.
This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates, including those relating to the Companys business and financial objectives. Words such as continue, could, expect, goal, intend, objective, "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although Abivax management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks, contingencies and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Abivax, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers pursuant to its legal obligations including its universal registration document (Document dEnregistrement Universel). These risks, contingencies and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug candidate, as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates. Special consideration should be given to the potential hurdles of clinical and pharmaceutical development including further assessment by the company and regulatory agencies and IRBs/ethics committees following the assessment of preclinical, pharmacokinetic, carcinogenicity, toxicity, CMC and clinical data. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Abivax disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any subsequent changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as required by law. Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement. This press release is for information purposes only, and the information contained herein does not constitute either an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe securities of the Company in any jurisdiction. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgement. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.
