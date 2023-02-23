EQS-News: Abivax publishes a prospectus in the context of its capital increase

EQS-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PARIS, FRANCE, February 23, 2023 8:00 p.m. (CET) Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX) (the Company), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today announces the availability of a second amendment to its 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 28, 2022 under number D.22-0372 and of a listing prospectus approved by the AMF under number 23-052 on February 23, 2023, in the context of its reserved capital increase of EUR 130M (the Capital Increase).

The prospectus is composed of:

the 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 28, 2022, under number D.22-0372;

the amendment of the 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on September 2, 2022, under number D.22-0372-A01;

the amendment of the 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on February 23, 2023, under number D.22-0372-A02;

a securities note ( note dopération ); and

); and the summary of the prospectus.

These documents are available on the websites of the Company (www.abivax.com) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

The Company draws the readers attention to the fact that its press release issued on February 22, 2023, relating to the Capital Increase included a clerical error on the calculation of the subscription price discount to the 15-day VWAP. The discount calculated based on the VWAP for the trading days between February 1, 2023, and February 21, 2023, (instead of February 6, 2023, to February 21, 2023) is equal to 6.26%, as indicated in the prospectus (instead of 5.05%, as indicated in the press release dated February 22, 2023).

*****

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax is a Phase 3 clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital, is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivaxs lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

