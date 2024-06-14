EQS-News: aconnic AG (former UET AG) generates revenues growth for the first quarter 2024

EQS-News: aconnic AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Miscellaneous

aconnic AG (former UET AG) generates revenues growth for the first quarter 2024



14.06.2024 / 09:44 CET/CEST

Net Sales increase by 13% to 17.0 mn EUR

Operating Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) of 0.5 mn EUR

Order Backlog increases to 35.3 mn EUR

aconnic AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Munich, achieved a revenue growth of 13% for the first quarter of the financial year 2024 compared with the same period 2023. Net Sales for the supply of systems, software and service for the buildup of communication networks increased in the first quarter to 17.021 mn EUR compared with 15.123 mn EUR in the same period 2023. This represents an increase of 13%.

With rising costs for personnel expenses and raw materials, aconnic generated a consolidated operating result before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 0.480 mn. The result is in line with expectations (previous year: EUR 0.911 mn).

The order backlog as of March 31, 2024 increased to a total of EUR 35.3 mn, compared to EUR 32.6 mn at the end of December 2023.

Overall, demand and growth in Europe for the Communication Networks division has decreased after the strong year of 2023. aconnic is currently investing in the development of new 10 Gigabit systems whose range of functions is controlled by various software licensing on a hardware platform. Another investment is the development of 100 Gigabit systems for data centers and mobile networks. Both product families will be available at the end of 2024.

In the new division Carbon Capturing & Bio-Energy the first revenues were generated as planned and investments were made in the development of biomass and systems.

aconnic is planning moderate revenue growth of 5 until 10% for the 2024 financial year.

About aconnic AG (formerly UET AG)

aconnic AG is an international technology supplier and network equipment provider based in Munich. aconnic AG enables the construction and operation of high-performance gigabit networks with key focus on network security, energy efficiency and sustainability as well as technologies and products for customers to achieve climate neutrality through carbon capturing and bioenergy. Systems and services are used by customers such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia, A1 Telekom Austria, and América Móvil. aconnic AG is the only international system supplier for critical communication infrastructure with European research, development, production and supply chain, as well as its headquarters in Germany, contributing to the strategic and technological autonomy of Europe. aconnic AG has been listed on the German stock exchange since 2006 and generated a revenue of ca. 73 mn EUR in 2023, with a growth of around 45%.

