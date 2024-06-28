EQS-News: aconnic AG generates revenues growth for the first quarter 2024

EQS-News: aconnic AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

aconnic AG generates revenues growth for the first quarter 2024



28.06.2024 / 15:24 CET/CEST

Net Sales increase by 48% to 72.737 mn EUR

Operating Earnings EBITDA grows to 6.390 mn EUR compared with 4.187 mn EUR in 2023

Operating Earnings before Interest and taxes (EBIT) increase by 188% to 2.697 mn EUR from 0.935 mn EUR In the previous year.

aconnic AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Munich, publishes the full financial report for the financial year 2023.

Growth in Business year 2023

As already published in April 2024, sales grew by 48% to 72.737 mn EUR in 2023 (previous year: 49.036 mn EUR). Growth was driven by high demand for gigabit systems and increased project and installation revenues for services.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 6.390 mn EUR in the 2023 financial year (previous year: 4.187 mn EUR). EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) amounted to 2.697 mn EUR in 2023, compared to EUR 0.935 million in the previous year.

The operating results in the 2023 financial year include one-off expenses from financing effects, financing and structuring of around 3.5 mn EUR and are included in the results. The adjusted earnings by one-time expenses are 3.5 mn EUR higher.

Structure of Business Areas

With the renaming and branding change from the previously existing brands UET, albis-elcon, suconi and Albis Engineering to the new and uniform brand and name "aconnic" and the acquisition in Ghana in the second half of 2023, the annual report was restructured.

In order to further increase growth and profitability and to meet new market requirements, the aconnic Group operates in the two business areas COMMUNICATION NETWORKS and CARBON CAPTURING & BIO-ENERGY

The COMMUNICATION NETWORKS area includes the already existing business with research and development of hardware and software, in-house supply chain including procurement, production, testing and logistics of electronic components, modules and systems as well as services for the planning, installation and operation with maintenance and repair of networks for national and international customers.

The following three BUSINESS SEGMENTS exist within this business area:

NETWORK SYSTEMS : Hard-, Software and Systems and total network solutions

: Hard-, Software and Systems and total network solutions NETWORK SERVICES : Services for the installation and operation for own and third party systems.

: Services for the installation and operation for own and third party systems. ENGINEERING & MANAGED SUPPLY: customer specific development, purchase, assembly and logistics for customer projects.

In the CARBON CAPTURING & BIO-ENERGY area, aconnic operates the natural and nature-based storage of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) by building up biomass as part of a species-appropriate, commercial forestry plantation. Forestry is being fully commercialized and certified through gradual digitization with a private 5G and WiFi network and the combination of satellite communication with networking of sensors and drones.

This business area includes the majority stake in APSD Ltd, Ghana, Africa, held via a Germany based company. Both companies and the associated business activities in this division are not consolidated in the 2023 financial year.

The following three BUSINESS SEGMENTS exist within the business area:

• PLANTING: Contract-related planting of trees and their growth management to store CO 2 . With the existing projects, it is planned to plant around 2.5 million new trees in 2024.

• CERTIFICATES: Issue high-quality, tested and certified CO 2 certificates to compensate unavoidable emissions.

• ENERGY: Climate-neutral, non-fossil energy sources such as oils and bio-methanol, produced from biomass. Products in this segment are planned from 2028 onwards.

The full annual report is available on the company's website (www.aconnic.com).

About aconnic AG (formerly UET AG)

aconnic AG is an international technology supplier and network equipment provider based in Munich. aconnic AG enables the construction and operation of high-performance gigabit networks with key focus on network security, energy efficiency and sustainability as well as technologies and products for customers to achieve climate neutrality through carbon capturing and bioenergy. Systems and services are used by customers such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia, Swisscom, A1 Telekom Austria, and América Móvil. aconnic AG is the only international system supplier for critical communication infrastructure with European research, development, production and supply chain, as well as its headquarters in Germany, contributing to the strategic and technological autonomy of Europe. aconnic AG has been listed on the German stock exchange since 2006 and generated a revenue of ca. 73 mn EUR in 2023, with a growth of around 45%.

