EQS-News: Ad Hoc Announcement dated 15.03.2024 pursuant to clause 16 BX-Listing Rules - Publication of the 2022/2023 annual report

EQS-News: ESGTI AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

Ad Hoc Announcement dated 15.03.2024 pursuant to clause 16 BX-Listing Rules - Publication of the 2022/2023 annual report



15.03.2024 / 18:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





We expect the invitation to the Annual General Meeting to be sent to registered shareholders in the following days.



Contact

Andreas R. Bihrer, Chairman

E-Mail: investors@esgti.com, Tel.: + 41 44 366 40 31



__________________

About ESGTI Ltd.

ESGTI is a Swiss public group of companies operating in the fields of agribusiness and agritech, infrastructure, green and alternative energy and environmental technologies. ESGTI shares are listed on BX Swiss.

Hünenberg, 15.03.2024 - ESGTI AG published its audited annual report for the 2022/2023 financial year today. This is available online at www.esgti.com in the download centre.We expect the invitation to the Annual General Meeting to be sent to registered shareholders in the following days.Andreas R. Bihrer, ChairmanE-Mail: investors@esgti.com, Tel.: + 41 44 366 40 31ESGTI is a Swiss public group of companies operating in the fields of agribusiness and agritech, infrastructure, green and alternative energy and environmental technologies. ESGTI shares are listed on BX Swiss.

15.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

