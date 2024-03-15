Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
15.03.2024 18:30:03

EQS-News: Ad Hoc Announcement dated 15.03.2024 pursuant to clause 16 BX-Listing Rules - Publication of the 2022/2023 annual report

EQS-News: ESGTI AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
Ad Hoc Announcement dated 15.03.2024 pursuant to clause 16 BX-Listing Rules - Publication of the 2022/2023 annual report

15.03.2024 / 18:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hünenberg, 15.03.2024 - ESGTI AG  published its audited annual report for the 2022/2023 financial year today. This is available online at www.esgti.com in the download centre.
We expect the invitation to the Annual General Meeting to be sent to registered shareholders in the following days.

Contact
Andreas R. Bihrer, Chairman
E-Mail: investors@esgti.com, Tel.: + 41 44 366 40 31

__________________
About ESGTI Ltd.
ESGTI is a Swiss public group of companies operating in the fields of agribusiness and agritech, infrastructure, green and alternative energy and environmental technologies. ESGTI shares are listed on BX Swiss.
 

15.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ESGTI AG
Rothusstrasse 21
6331 Huenenberg
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 366 4031
Fax: +41 44 366 4039
E-mail: investors@esgti.com
Internet: www.esgti.com
ISIN: CH0298294981
WKN: A1409X
Listed: BX
EQS News ID: 1860121

 
End of News EQS News Service

1860121  15.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1860121&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ESGTI AGmehr Nachrichten