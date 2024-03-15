|
15.03.2024 18:30:03
EQS-News: Ad Hoc Announcement dated 15.03.2024 pursuant to clause 16 BX-Listing Rules - Publication of the 2022/2023 annual report
|
EQS-News: ESGTI AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
Hünenberg, 15.03.2024 - ESGTI AG published its audited annual report for the 2022/2023 financial year today. This is available online at www.esgti.com in the download centre.
We expect the invitation to the Annual General Meeting to be sent to registered shareholders in the following days.
Contact
Andreas R. Bihrer, Chairman
E-Mail: investors@esgti.com, Tel.: + 41 44 366 40 31
__________________
About ESGTI Ltd.
ESGTI is a Swiss public group of companies operating in the fields of agribusiness and agritech, infrastructure, green and alternative energy and environmental technologies. ESGTI shares are listed on BX Swiss.
15.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ESGTI AG
|Rothusstrasse 21
|6331 Huenenberg
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 366 4031
|Fax:
|+41 44 366 4039
|E-mail:
|investors@esgti.com
|Internet:
|www.esgti.com
|ISIN:
|CH0298294981
|WKN:
|A1409X
|Listed:
|BX
|EQS News ID:
|1860121
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1860121 15.03.2024 CET/CEST
