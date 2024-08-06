|
06.08.2024 09:30:03
EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG announces new Management Board Team
|
EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Advanced Blockchain AG announces new Management Board Team
Mr. Hatem Elsayed assumes his new role with immediate effect. Having recently served as leading project manager at Advanced Blockchain AG, he will now take on a broader and more strategic role within the company. Mr. Elsayed brings extensive experience in the blockchain and Web3 sectors, being an angel investor and an ambassador for the Polkadot Network in the Middle East region.
Mr. Maik Laske, who will join the company in the near future, brings over 30 years of experience in Investment Banking, Finance, Treasury, Investor Relations, and Mergers & Acquisitions. His most notable positions include serving on the management board of Société Générale Germany and most recently in a senior management role in the Fintech sector.
The new Management Board team is committed to working closely together to restore trust and credibility with investors. Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Rüdiger-Andreas Günther expressed confidence in the new appointments and emphasized the Company’s continued focus on enhancing communication, transparency and investing in early-stage companies within the blockchain and Web3 sectors.
An investor update call will take place on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 2:00 pm CEST. Please register for participation in advance at https://t.ly/VLs4j.
Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry.
For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.
ir@advancedblockchain.com
06.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Advanced Blockchain AG
|Scharnhorststraße 24
|10115 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4930403669510
|Fax:
|+4930403669511
|E-mail:
|info@advancedblockchain.com
|Internet:
|www.advancedblockchain.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0M93V6
|WKN:
|A0M93V
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1961479
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1961479 06.08.2024 CET/CEST
