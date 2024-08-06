EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG announces new Management Board Team

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Advanced Blockchain AG announces new Management Board Team



06.08.2024 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Advanced Blockchain AG announces new Management Board Team



Berlin, August 6, 2024 – Advanced Blockchain AG (“AB”, Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6, WKN: A0M93V, Ticker: ABX), a leading incubator and investor in the blockchain industry, has announced its new Management Board team. The team will consist of Mr. Hatem Elsayed as Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Maik Laske as incoming Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Hatem Elsayed assumes his new role with immediate effect. Having recently served as leading project manager at Advanced Blockchain AG, he will now take on a broader and more strategic role within the company. Mr. Elsayed brings extensive experience in the blockchain and Web3 sectors, being an angel investor and an ambassador for the Polkadot Network in the Middle East region.

Mr. Maik Laske, who will join the company in the near future, brings over 30 years of experience in Investment Banking, Finance, Treasury, Investor Relations, and Mergers & Acquisitions. His most notable positions include serving on the management board of Société Générale Germany and most recently in a senior management role in the Fintech sector.

The new Management Board team is committed to working closely together to restore trust and credibility with investors. Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Rüdiger-Andreas Günther expressed confidence in the new appointments and emphasized the Company’s continued focus on enhancing communication, transparency and investing in early-stage companies within the blockchain and Web3 sectors.

An investor update call will take place on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 2:00 pm CEST. Please register for participation in advance at https://t.ly/VLs4j.



About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry.

For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.



Contact:

ir@advancedblockchain.com

+49-(0)40-6091-8677