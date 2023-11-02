EQS-News: After nine months, CENIT recorded a significant year-on-year increase in consolidated sales revenues of around 15.1% to EUR 133,305 k

EQS-News: CENIT AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

After nine months, CENIT recorded a significant year-on-year increase in consolidated sales revenues of around 15.1% to EUR 133,305 k



02.11.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Stuttgart, November 02, 2023 - The CENIT Group continues to be on course for growth. Continued strong consulting and service business (vs. previous year: +40.2%) as well as increased recurring sales (vs. previous year: +5.9%) determined the sales growth after nine months (vs. previous year: +EUR 17,442 k/+15.1%). The consulting and service business was able to grow both through acquisitions as well as organically. CENIT was consequently able to continue the positive trend from the previous quarters 2023 in both segments. While the EIM segment, mainly due to inorganic factors, was able to increase external sales by 59.4% compared to the same period of the previous year sales in the PLM segment increased by 7.0%.

After nine months, CENIT Group has generated sales revenues of EUR 133,305 k (previous year: EUR 115,863 k/+15.1%). Sales revenues in the CENIT consulting and services segment increased by 40.2% to EUR 53,757 k (previous year: EUR 38,352 k). Sales of third-party software increased by 3.5% to EUR 67,607 k (previous year: EUR 65,351 k). Sales of CENIT's own software decreased slightly primarily due to postponed customer orders in the areas of DFS and EIM from EUR 12,105 k to EUR 11,605 k (-4.1%). In addition, a shift in sales from licences to recurring sales is evident in the area of third-party and own software, due to the trend away from the classic licence model to the rental model.

Gross profit (operating performance less cost of materials) amounted to EUR 78,970 k (previous year: EUR 64,100 k) and thus increased by 23.2%. CENIT achieved EBITDA of EUR 9,471 k (previous year: EUR 6,132 k/+54.5%) and EBIT of EUR 4,599 k (previous year: EUR 2,582 k/+78.1%). Earnings per share amounted to Cent 28.6 (previous year: Cent 14.7).

Asset and Financial Situation

As of the balance sheet date, equity amounted to EUR 43,120 k (Dec. 31, 2022: EUR 44,783 k). The equity ratio amounted to 29.8% (Dec. 31, 2022: 35.3%). Bank balances, cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 30,072 k as of the balance sheet date (Dec. 31, 2022: EUR 19,914 k). The operating cash flow reached EUR 8,500 k (previous year: EUR 11,316 k) in particular due to a change in working capital.

Employees

As of September 30, 2023, the number of employees in the Group was 899 (Dec. 31, 2022: 861). personnel expenses amounted to EUR 58,198 k in the CENIT Group in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 48,956 k).

Outlook

We confirm our updated forecast for the CENIT Group for the current fiscal year 2023, according to which we expect consolidated sales of around EUR 180.0 million and consolidated earnings (EBIT) of around EUR 9.5 million. This forecast is subject to the express proviso that the global economic and industry-specific conditions do not deteriorate significantly in the current fiscal year 2023, particularly with regard to the growing Inflation and economic risks.

Please visit CENIT’s homepage for the entire quarterly report as of 30.09.2023: https://www.cenit.com/en_EN/investor-relations/financial-reports

About CENIT:

CENIT empowers sustainable digitalization. With a broad solutions and services portfolio, CENIT enables clients to optimize their horizontal and vertical business processes. Our solutions are based on innovative technologies in product lifecycle management, the digital factory and enterprise information management. With interdisciplinary knowledge of the processes involved and their considerable expertise in the field, CENIT consultants provide customers with end-to-end advice to ensure that solutions are implemented with an understanding of the entire value chain. With a holistic approach and based on trusted partnerships, CENIT takes responsibility for solutions on behalf of our clients. From the initial consultation to the introduction of innovative IT solutions, right through to ensuring a cost-effective operation. The CENIT team adapts to each client, taking a practical approach, which enables measurable, operational optimizations. CENIT has been helping prestigious customers in key industries to gain competitive advantages for more than 35 years! CENIT has around 900 employees worldwide who work with customers from: automotive, aerospace, industrial equipment, tool and mold manufacturing, financial services, and trade and consumer products industries.

Please send queries to:

CENIT AG

Tanja Marinovic

Investor Relations

Industriestrasse 52-54

D-70565 Stuttgart

Tel.:+497117825-3320

Fax:+49711782544-4320

Email: aktie@cenit.de

Additional Information:

This press/ad hoc report may contain future-oriented statements regarding the business, financial and earnings situation of, as well as profit projections for, CENIT. Such future-oriented statements are characterized by terms or statements such as "the company may" or "the company will", "expects", "assumes", "is considering", "intends to", "plans", "believes", "will continue to" and/or "estimates", as well as similar terms and statements. Such statements contain no guarantee that the projections will in fact be achieved. Rather, such statements involve risks, imponderables and assumptions that are difficult to predict and, in addition, are based on assumptions as to future events which may prove to be incorrect. For this reason, actual events may diverge significantly from the assumptions contained in the respective statement. In a future-oriented statement by which CENIT expresses expectations or assumptions with regard to future events, these expectations or assumptions are made in good faith, and it shall be assumed that they are made upon an appropriate basis; however, it cannot be guaranteed that the said statements, expectations or assumptions shall indeed occur, or be attained or fulfilled. The actual operative result may diverge significantly from such future-oriented statements and is subject to certain risks. In this regard, please refer to the Business Report of CENIT AG.