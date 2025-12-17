EQS-News: AFYREN awarded Silver Medal by EcoVadis for CSR performance, ranking in the top 8% worldwide

EQS-News: AFYREN SAS / Key word(s): Sustainability

AFYREN awarded Silver Medal by EcoVadis for CSR performance, ranking in the top 8% worldwide



17.12.2025 / 07:35 CET/CEST

AFYREN awarded Silver Medal by EcoVadis for CSR performance, ranking in the top 8% worldwide

Score of 76/100 achieved in 2025, marking an 8-point improvement year over year

Silver Medal awarded by EcoVadis, the global leader in sustainability ratings

AFYREN now ranked among the top 8% of companies worldwide assessed by EcoVadis

Clermont-Ferrand/Lyon, December 17, 2025, 07:30 am CET - AFYREN, a greentech company that offers manufacturers biobased, low-carbon ingredients produced through a unique fermentation technology based on a completely circular model, has been awarded a Silver Medal by EcoVadis for the third year in a row, further improving its score from last year. EcoVadis is one of the most recognized independent platforms for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) assessments.

In 2025, AFYREN was honored with the EcoVadis Silver Medal, achieving a score of 76/100 and ranking among the top 8% of companies worldwide assessed by EcoVadis.

AFYREN’s 2025 rating improved by 8 points compared to 2024 (+7 points in 2024 vs. 2023) in the category “Small to Mid-sized companies with 100 to 999 employees”, despite increasingly stringent evaluation standards.

Furthermore, AFYREN’s extra-financial performance has been reassessed by the extra-financial rating agency EthiFinance, using a new methodology based on CSRD requirements. This in-depth and more rigorous ESG analysis confirmed the excellent results announced in March 20251, with an upgraded score of 82/100 and a Platinum medal2, placing the company among the top three in its sector alongside major players, and in second position within the ‘Chemicals products’ subsector3.

The EcoVadis and EthiFinance ratings are based on international CSR standards and provide an evidence-based analysis of performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement. Each company is assessed on key issues according to its size, location and business sector.

Caroline PETIGNY, AFYREN's Chief Sustainability Officer, stated: “These new ratings place us in the exclusive circle of the most committed companies. They provide strong recognition of the relevance of our circular, low carbon greentech model and are a testament to our commitment to continuous improvement. They acknowledge the daily dedication of our teams and partners to embed environmental, social, and ethical considerations at the heart of our decisions, in a context where rating requirements are becoming increasingly stringent. Beyond the recognition, these assessments provide AFYREN with a clear roadmap to keep advancing and consistently raising our CSR standards year after year.”



About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world's leading platform for assessing and rating corporate sustainability performance. It offers innovative solutions for measuring, monitoring and improving the CSR practices of companies worldwide. Its main objective is to promote CSR by assessing performance using a rigorous methodology and transparent rating criteria. More than 130,000 companies in over 180 countries have been assessed by EcoVadis. The EcoVadis evaluation considers 21 CSR criteria divided into four fundamental themes: Social Environment, Human Rights, Ethics and Responsible Purchasing.

About AFYREN

AFYREN is a French greentech company, founded in 2012, focused on providing innovative, sustainable solutions to reduce reliance on fossil-based resources. AFYREN’s proprietary, nature-inspired fermentation technology valorizes local biomass from non-food agricultural co-products to produce 100% biobased, low-carbon carboxylic acids. The company’s sustainable solutions address decarbonization challenges in a wide variety of strategic sectors, including human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, life sciences, materials science, plus lubricants and technical fluids. AFYREN’s competitive, plug-and-play, circular technology enables manufacturers to adopt sustainable solutions without modifying production processes.

The company’s first industrial plant, AFYREN NEOXY, a joint venture with Bpifrance's SPI fund, is based in the Grand-Est region of France, serving primarily the European market. AFYREN is also pursuing a project in Thailand with a global leader in the sugar industry and is building its presence in the Americas, based on existing distribution agreements.

At the end of 2024, AFYREN employed 130 people across sites in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. Committed to continuous innovation, the company invests 20% of its annual budget in R&D to further develop the range of sustainable solutions.

AFYREN is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, ticker: ALAFY).

For more information, visit www.afyren.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

