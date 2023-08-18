|
EQS-News: aifinyo share is recommended as a Buy by SMC Research with price target EUR 32
aifinyo share is recommended as a Buy by SMC Research with price target EUR 32
Berlin, 18 August 2023 Following the publication of the 2023 half-year figures, SMC Research has confirmed its buy recommendation for the aifinyo AG share. From the analysts' point of view, the strong positioning and promising growth prospects of the B2B fintech are currently not sufficiently appreciated. SMC's price target for the aifinyo share is EUR 32.40 (Xetra closing price on 08/16/2013: EUR 13.10).
In the first six months of the current year, the operator of a cloud-based platform for all aspects of invoice and liquidity management, including straightforward financing solutions, which is unique in Germany, increased its transaction volume by 31% year-on-year to EUR 206.76 million. Gross profit, one of aifinyo's key performance indicators, increased by 16.3% to EUR 6.91 million in the reporting period. The technology company increased its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) by 50.6% to EUR 1.06 million and its earnings before taxes (EBT) from EUR 0.32 million to EUR 0.38 million.
Download the full SMC study for free: https://www.smc-research.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/2023-08-17-SMC-Update-aifinyo_frei.pdf
About aifinyo
The shares (ISIN: DE000A2G8XP9) of aifinyo AG are listed on Xetra as well as in m:access, a market segment specifically for medium-sized companies within the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Munich Stock Exchange. The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) supervises aifinyo finance GmbH as a financial services provider and aifinyo payments GmbH as a payment services provider.
For further information, visit www.aifinyo.de
