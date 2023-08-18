Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
18.08.2023 10:13:00

EQS-News: aifinyo share is recommended as a Buy by SMC Research with price target EUR 32

EQS-News: aifinyo AG / Key word(s): Research Update
aifinyo share is recommended as a Buy by SMC Research with price target EUR 32

18.08.2023 / 10:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

aifinyo share is recommended as a Buy by SMC Research with price target EUR 32

Berlin, 18 August 2023 Following the publication of the 2023 half-year figures, SMC Research has confirmed its buy recommendation for the aifinyo AG share. From the analysts' point of view, the strong positioning and promising growth prospects of the B2B fintech are currently not sufficiently appreciated. SMC's price target for the aifinyo share is EUR 32.40 (Xetra closing price on 08/16/2013: EUR 13.10).

In the first six months of the current year, the operator of a cloud-based platform for all aspects of invoice and liquidity management, including straightforward financing solutions, which is unique in Germany, increased its transaction volume by 31% year-on-year to EUR 206.76 million. Gross profit, one of aifinyo's key performance indicators, increased by 16.3% to EUR 6.91 million in the reporting period. The technology company increased its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) by 50.6% to EUR 1.06 million and its earnings before taxes (EBT) from EUR 0.32 million to EUR 0.38 million.

Download the full SMC study for free: https://www.smc-research.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/2023-08-17-SMC-Update-aifinyo_frei.pdf
 

About aifinyo
aifinyo is the reliable smart billing partner for entrepreneurs and freelancers to automate the billing, financing and payment of invoices. For this purpose, the fintech operates a unique platform around invoice and liquidity management including uncomplicated financing solutions in the areas of factoring, finetrading, leasing and receivables management. With Billomat, aifinyo also offers one of the leading cloud-based accounting systems in Germany, with which all invoice processes are handled simply and efficiently.

The shares (ISIN: DE000A2G8XP9) of aifinyo AG are listed on Xetra as well as in m:access, a market segment specifically for medium-sized companies within the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Munich Stock Exchange. The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) supervises aifinyo finance GmbH as a financial services provider and aifinyo payments GmbH as a payment services provider.

For further information, visit www.aifinyo.de

Responsible
aifinyo AG
Friedrichstraße 94, 10117 Berlin
Tel.: 0351 / 896 933 10, E-Mail: presse@aifinyo.de 

Financial media & investor relations contact
Fabian Lorenz
Tel.: 0221 / 29831588, E-Mail: lorenz@florenz-kommunikation.de


