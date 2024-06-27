EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group successfully holds virtual Annual General Meeting 2024

EQS-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Payout

Allane Mobility Group successfully holds virtual Annual General Meeting 2024



27.06.2024 / 18:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Allane Mobility Group successfully holds virtual Annual General Meeting 2024

Distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.09

Supervisory Board expanded to six members and more diverse

Acts of the Management Board and Supervisory Board approved for the 2023 financial year

Pullach, 27 June 2024 - Allane Mobility Group ("Allane"), specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, successfully held its Annual General Meeting 2024 on 27 June 2024. The majority of shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board. In total, around 92,86% of the share capital with voting rights was represented at the Annual General Meeting.

Eckart Klumpp, CEO of Allane SE: "2023 marks the year in which we returned to growth - in a persistently challenging environment. The consistent implementation of our FAST LANE 27 strategy has contributed significantly to this success. The positive trend continued in the first quarter of 2024. We have achieved a significant increase in operating sales and are confident that we will continue to expand our operating business in the current financial year. We are therefore optimistic about the future and will continue to work on creating long-term added value for all our stakeholders."

Jochen Klöpper, Supervisory Board of Allane SE: "We are delighted to be able to expand our Supervisory Board to six members with the election of Ms. Eva Kellershof. Her international expertise and perspective will help Allane to further advance its strategic goals. We also welcome Mr. Ignacio Barbadillo Lllorens, who was elected to Allane's Supervisory Board for the first time today and enriches our Board with his many years of expertise in the leasing business. The new composition of the Supervisory Board is another important step towards promoting diversity."

Resolutions of the 2024 Annual General Meeting

At this year's Annual General Meeting, the shareholders elected Ignacio Barbadillo Llorens, Jochen Klöpper, Keunbae Hong, Ross Williams and Norbert van den Eijnden as well as Ms. Eva Kellershof to the company's Supervisory Board. Mr. Ignacio Barbadillo Llorens succeeds Mr. Thomas Hanswillemenke; Ms. Eva Kellershof joins the Supervisory Board as the sixth member. The Management Board of Allane SE had applied for the court appointment of Ms. Kellershof as an additional member of the Supervisory Board on 3 April 2024 at the Munich Register Court, which was then confirmed by court order with effect from 17 May 2024 and until the end of the 2024 Annual General Meeting. Mr. Jochen Klöpper, Mr. Keunbae Hong, Mr. Ross Williams and Mr. Norbert van den Ejinden, who were previously members of the Supervisory Board, were re-elected by the Annual General Meeting. The election of all six Supervisory Board members named takes place with effect from the end of this year's Annual General Meeting and for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting that resolves on the approval of the acts of the Supervisory Board member for the 2027 financial year, but for no longer than six years.

In addition, the shareholders once again approved a dividend distribution of EUR 0.09 per dividend-bearing share. Other resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting included the adoption of the annual financial statements and the approval of the consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year, the approval of the acts of the members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and the approval of the remuneration report for the 2023 financial year.

The shareholders also re-elected PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs-gesellschaft, Munich, as auditors for the 2024 financial year and as auditors for a review or audit of interim financial reports or financial information.

The detailed voting results are available on the Allane SE website at https://ir.allane-mobility-group.com/hv.

About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group, based in Pullach, is a cross-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In the business areas of retail leasing, fleet leasing and fleet management, the company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every respect.

Private and commercial customers use Allane's online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles at low cost or to purchase used vehicles from a large inventory. Corporate customers benefit from cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and comprehensive expertise in fleet management.

Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2023 financial year, the Group generated consolidated sales of around EUR 619 million.

The largest shareholder in Allane SE is Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture between Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc. with a stake of around 92%.

www.allane-mobility-group.com