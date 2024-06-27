|
27.06.2024 18:05:28
EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group successfully holds virtual Annual General Meeting 2024
|
EQS-News: Allane SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Payout
Allane Mobility Group successfully holds virtual Annual General Meeting 2024
Pullach, 27 June 2024 - Allane Mobility Group ("Allane"), specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, successfully held its Annual General Meeting 2024 on 27 June 2024. The majority of shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board. In total, around 92,86% of the share capital with voting rights was represented at the Annual General Meeting.
Eckart Klumpp, CEO of Allane SE: "2023 marks the year in which we returned to growth - in a persistently challenging environment. The consistent implementation of our FAST LANE 27 strategy has contributed significantly to this success. The positive trend continued in the first quarter of 2024. We have achieved a significant increase in operating sales and are confident that we will continue to expand our operating business in the current financial year. We are therefore optimistic about the future and will continue to work on creating long-term added value for all our stakeholders."
Jochen Klöpper, Supervisory Board of Allane SE: "We are delighted to be able to expand our Supervisory Board to six members with the election of Ms. Eva Kellershof. Her international expertise and perspective will help Allane to further advance its strategic goals. We also welcome Mr. Ignacio Barbadillo Lllorens, who was elected to Allane's Supervisory Board for the first time today and enriches our Board with his many years of expertise in the leasing business. The new composition of the Supervisory Board is another important step towards promoting diversity."
Resolutions of the 2024 Annual General Meeting
In addition, the shareholders once again approved a dividend distribution of EUR 0.09 per dividend-bearing share. Other resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting included the adoption of the annual financial statements and the approval of the consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year, the approval of the acts of the members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and the approval of the remuneration report for the 2023 financial year.
The shareholders also re-elected PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs-gesellschaft, Munich, as auditors for the 2024 financial year and as auditors for a review or audit of interim financial reports or financial information.
The detailed voting results are available on the Allane SE website at https://ir.allane-mobility-group.com/hv.
---
About Allane Mobility Group:
Private and commercial customers use Allane's online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles at low cost or to purchase used vehicles from a large inventory. Corporate customers benefit from cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and comprehensive expertise in fleet management.
Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2023 financial year, the Group generated consolidated sales of around EUR 619 million.
The largest shareholder in Allane SE is Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture between Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc. with a stake of around 92%.
Contact:
27.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allane SE
|Dr.-Carl-v.-Linde-Str. 2
|82049 Pullach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 7080 81 610
|E-mail:
|ir@allane.com
|Internet:
|http://ir.allane-mobility-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6, DE000A2LQKV2
|WKN:
|A0DPRE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1935075
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1935075 27.06.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Allane SE Inhaber-Akt (ex Sixt Leasing)mehr Nachrichten
|
27.06.24
|EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group hält virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2024 erfolgreich ab (EQS Group)
|
27.06.24
|EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group successfully holds virtual Annual General Meeting 2024 (EQS Group)
|
22.05.24
|Test winner Sixt Neuwagen launches 'Bestseller-Wochen' (EQS Group)
|
22.05.24
|Testsieger Sixt Neuwagen startet „Bestseller-Wochen“ (EQS Group)
|
10.05.24
|EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group wächst im ersten Quartal 2024 deutlich (EQS Group)
|
10.05.24
|EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group grows significantly in the first quarter of 2024 (EQS Group)
|
30.04.24
|EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2023 (EQS Group)
|
30.04.24
|EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group publishes Annual Report 2023 (EQS Group)