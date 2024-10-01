EQS-News: Altech Advanced Materials AG puts first CERENERGY battery prototype 'BatteryPack ABS60' into operation

EQS-News: Altech Advanced Materials AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Altech Advanced Materials AG puts first CERENERGY battery prototype 'BatteryPack ABS60' into operation



01.10.2024 / 09:04 CET/CEST

Extensive tests show very good efficiency and robust performance

High potential for commercialization and production on an industrial scale

Test environment is set up for potential interested parties

Heidelberg, October 01, 2024 - Altech Advanced Materials AG (ISIN: DE000A31C3Y4) has put the first CERENERGY battery prototype "BatteryPack ABS60" into operation in Dresden. The prototype is installed in the test laboratory of Altech's joint venture partner Fraunhofer IKTS in Dresden and integrated into a specially developed battery test station. This setup enables continuous daily charging and discharging cycles to evaluate the efficiency, stability and overall performance of the battery under real-life conditions and provide data for potential customers.



The prototype has already achieved very good results in extensive physical tests and demonstrates exceptional efficiency and robust performance in all key measurements. Among other things, stress tests with over discharge and over charge were carried out without any cell failures, proving the durability of the cells. All results to date show the potential of the cells for long-term stability, high energy capacity and reliability in high-temperature applications. Particularly noteworthy is the battery's excellent thermal stability, a crucial factor in high-capacity energy storage systems. During the rigorous tests, which individual battery cells have already undergone, it was operated within safe temperature limits with no signs of overheating. This underlines the effectiveness of the battery's thermal management system, which plays a crucial role in improving the safety and longevity of the battery. These initial results confirm the integrity of the battery design and the marketability of the battery. Further tests will be conducted to collect additional important data for the planned commercialization of the battery as well as for the customer parties and their different usage configurations.



Uwe Ahrens, CEO of Altech Advanced Materials AG: "We are very pleased that the first prototype of the CERENERGY 60kWh battery is now in operation and delivering very strong results. This confirms our confidence in the sodium chloride solid-state battery technology developed by the world-leading Fraunhofer Institute in Germany. The CERENERGY battery uses ordinary table salt and does not require critical raw materials. It can be operated in a wide temperature range and has a service life of 15 years, about twice as long as conventional lithium-ion batteries. The success of this prototype positions Altech at the forefront of advanced battery technology that is already ready for industrial use. With the CERENERGY battery, we offer a reliable and efficient energy storage solution that is ready for the market."



The prototype can now be demonstrated under real conditions and provides important data for customers. Altech recently announced the first letter of intent for an annual 30 MWh offtake with the Schwarze Pumpe industrial park in Saxony for a period of 5 years. Altech expects that the commissioning of the CERENERGY battery prototype "BatteryPack ABS60" will generate further interest in various industrial applications.



About the ABS60 battery pack

The ABS60 CERENERGY battery pack is a high-performance energy storage system designed for demanding applications. It has a total capacity of 60kWh. The battery pack is composed of 240 CERENERGY cells, each rated at 2.58V. These cells are organized in 4 rows, each comprising 12 cells, and stacked 5 modules high. The dimensional specifications of the battery packs are 2.6 meters in height, 0.4 meters in length, and 1.0 meter in width. Ensuring adherence to the Ingress Protection (IP) 65 standard, the packs are designed to be dust and weatherproof, reflecting high levels of sealing effectiveness for electrical enclosures. Each cell is constructed with solid electrolyte (ceramic tube) technology, offering enhanced safety and thermal stability, even at high operating temperatures of up to 300°C. The pack's cells are rated at 100 Ah, with an impressive efficiency of up to 91%. Designed for durability, the battery can withstand over-discharge conditions without failure, making it a reliable solution for long-term, high-temperature operations. The ABS60 CERENERGY battery is ideal for applications requiring consistent performance and reliability in challenging environments. 18 of these ABS 60 battery packs are installed in a container and marketed as a 1 MWh GridPack.



About Altech Advanced Materials AG

Altech Advanced Materials AG (ISIN: DE000A31C3Y4), based in Frankfurt am Main, is a holding company listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company's aim is to participate in the market for solid-state batteries for stationary battery applications with CERENERGY.



Another focus is on lithium-ion batteries. An innovative anode material based on high-purity aluminum oxide (HPA) - Silumina Anodes - is intended to significantly increase the performance of this battery for electromobility.



Further information: www.altechadvancedmaterials.com

Altech Advanced Materials AG

The Executive Board: Iggy Tan, Uwe Ahrens, Hansjörg Plaggemars

Ziegelhäuser Landstrasse 3

69120 Heidelberg

info@altechadvancedmaterials.com

Tel: + 49 6221 649 2482

www.altechadvancedmaterials.com



Press contact:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann, edicto GmbH

Tel: +49 (0) 69 905505-54

