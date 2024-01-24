EQS-News: Alternative Wellness Health Enters the Hydrogen Water Vertical Market

EQS-News: Anything Technologies Media, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA - (NewMediaWire) - January 24, 2024 - Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (EXMT), is pleased to announce the development of our New product entitled Amethyst HYDRO.

Amethyst Beverage has been in the development of a product for the Hydrogen Premium Water vertical market. We’ve been contacted by many organizations about this type of product and have made the decision to move forward and enter this market place. Our patented hydrogen infusing process and eco-friendly pouch packaging will help to ensure the integrity of the amount of hydrogen in each pouch. Amethyst Hydro with 2.5 PPM (at filling) and the addition of its own design of Fulvic Acid and Aloe Vera. With this special process of infusion, this should be consumed within 30 minutes of opening to have the maximum effect. This is the only product of its kind and is water on Steroids.



Marketing opportunities for this new brand and market is perfect timing for this industry, we will have immediate access to the box stores. This product can be sold everywhere and is for everybody, no age restrictions



Our current Agreements with several clients is expected to allow us to reintroduce our brand to other Wellness Salons outside the CBD market. Amethyst has been asked to provide a product and brand for all patrons, and athletes alike. It is our belief that the sales opportunities fulfill a new innovative vertical. Also the Co-Marketing with the Health industry because of the potential reduction of inflammation, and diabetes support for such a product are very powerful. This product has become the new healthy Energy Drink for the masses without the side effects.



“I can’t begin to say how excited we are to be able to finally announce this product. Our patented formulations will allow us to become a leader in a category that has currently no actual drinking water,” exclaimed Jeff Flasco, President of Amethyst Beverage.”We look forward to seeing this product in stores in the very near future."



Amethyst combines the science of water, a patented Hydrogen process along with Fulvic Acid and mineral infusion with an innovative twists to truly hydrate the body and mind providing a crisp and refreshing taste with a burst of energy.



Great taste and great health benefits are results of our efforts in creating our incredible line of beverages. We will also start including our CBD and unique flavoring in some future products.

About Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (EXMT)



Alternative Wellness Health, fka Anything Technologies Media (EXMT), is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in innovative technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

