EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA enters five-year distribution and marketing agreement with Novartis for two asthma medications and raises forecast

EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Alliance

APONTIS PHARMA enters five-year distribution and marketing agreement with Novartis for two asthma medications and raises forecast



05.04.2024 / 10:17 CET/CEST

APONTIS PHARMA enters five-year distribution and marketing agreement with Novartis for two asthma medications and raises forecast



Monheim / Rhein, 5 April 2024. APONTIS PHARMA AG (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5) has entered into a five-year agreement with Novartis Pharma GmbH to take over the distribution and marketing of the patent-protected medications Enerzair® and Atectura® in the asthma indication for Germany. The Company expects a sales contribution of around EUR 9 million and an earnings contribution of up to EUR 1.5 million for the 2024 financial year. APONTIS PHARMA is therefore raising its forecast for 2024 and now expects an increase in sales to EUR 50.7 million (previously: EUR 41.7 million) and a positive EBITDA of EUR 3.3 million (previously: positive EBITDA of EUR 1.8 million).



Bruno Wohlschlegel, Chief Executive Officer of APONTIS PHARMA AG: “Taking over the distribution and marketing of the products Enerzair® and Atectura® from Novartis for a five-year period is an important contribution to the patient-oriented care of people with asthma in Germany. Novartis and APONTIS PHARMA have a long-standing cooperation in the marketing of products, which will now be continued. I am pleased that our new multi-channel-based go-to-market model in particular has convinced Novartis to transfer distribution and marketing to APONTIS PHARMA.”



Additional information:

Information on upcoming events can be found at https://apontis-pharma.de/en/financial-calendar and the latest analyst assessments at https://apontis-pharma.de/en/share-price.



About APONTIS PHARMA:

APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pill combinations in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form administered once a day. Single Pill therapies have been scientifically proven to significantly increase adherence and thus improve the treatment prognosis and quality of life of patients while reducing complications, mortality, and treatment costs. Consequently, Single Pill combinations are the preferred treatment option in numerous international treatment guidelines, including in the EU and Germany. APONTIS PHARMA has been developing, promoting, and distributing a broad portfolio of Single Pill combinations and other pharmaceutical products since 2013, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and secondary prevention. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.



APONTIS PHARMA AG

Investor Relations

ir@apontis-pharma.de

T: +49 2173 89 55 4900

F: +49 2173 89 55 1521

Alfred-Nobel-Str. 10

40789 Monheim / Rhein

Deutschland

apontis-pharma.de



APONTIS PHARMA Presse-/Kontakt

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

ir@apontis-pharma.de

T: +49 89 125 09 0330