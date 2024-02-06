|
06.02.2024 07:30:19
EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA successfully completes performance and efficiency improvement program
|
EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG
/ Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Restructure of Company
APONTIS PHARMA successfully completes performance and efficiency improvement program
Following APONTIS PHARMA's strong focus on establishing the Single Pill concept and the successful inclusion of Single Pill therapies in national and international treatment guidelines in Europe, the focus of future activities will be on individual Single Pill combinations and their specific applications. Physicians and stakeholders in the healthcare sector will be addressed, taking into account their specific requirements for innovative therapies. The scalable new go-to-market model includes the realignment of sales forces and a strengthening of medical and market access. The focus on physicians with high prescription potential enables full coverage of the relevant general practitioner target group with 50 sales representatives and a specialist sales force of 10 sales experts. Personal customer contact is supported and supplemented by comprehensive dialog marketing. The new go-to-market model will start on 1 March 2024, one month earlier than planned.
The implementation of the performance and efficiency improvement program at EUR 5.6 million is at the lower end of the expenses planned for the 2023 financial year. By reaching an agreement with almost all employees at present, the necessary reduction in headcount from 185 to 110 employees could be negotiated. The corresponding savings will become noticeable in the course of the 2024 financial year; no further burdens are expected. Overall, the Company expects savings of around EUR 6.5 million over a full 12-month period, which is exactly in line with the original projection.
CEO Bruno Wohlschlegel, CPO Thomas Milz, and CFO Thomas Zimmermann will explain the progress made in implementing the performance and efficiency improvement program in a webcast presentation today, 6 February 2024, at 10:00 CET. The presentation will be held in English.
Please register in advance to participate at:
APONTIS PHARMA Update Call Performance and Efficiency Program.
APONTIS PHARMA will publish the figures for the 2023 financial year on 28 March 2024.
Information on upcoming events can be found at https://apontis-pharma.de/en/financial-calendar and the latest analyst assessments at https://apontis-pharma.de/en/share-price.
APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form administered once a day. Single Pill therapies have been scientifically proven to significantly increase adherence and thus improve the treatment prognosis and quality of life of patients, while reducing complications, mortality and treatment costs. Consequently, Single Pills are the preferred treatment option in numerous international treatment guidelines, including in the EU and Germany. APONTIS PHARMA has been developing, promoting, and distributing a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products since 2013, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.
Investor Relations
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
06.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|APONTIS PHARMA AG
|Alfred-Nobel-Str. 10
|40789 Monheim
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@apontis-pharma.de
|Internet:
|https://apontis-pharma.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A3CMGM5
|WKN:
|A3CMGM
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1830563
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1830563 06.02.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!