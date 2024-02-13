EQS-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities extends the Acceptance Period of the Public Share Buyback Offer

EQS-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Share Buyback

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities extends the Acceptance Period of the Public Share Buyback Offer



13.02.2024 / 15:42 CET/CEST

Grünwald, February 13, 2024 - The general partner of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8, "Company") has decided in January 2024, based on the resolution of the Company's Annual General Meeting on 20 September 2023 and with the approval of the Company's Supervisory Board, to make a Public Share Buyback Offer to the shareholders for up to 6.6 million shares of the Company. The maximum amount of this Public Share Buyback Offer is EUR 80 million.

The corresponding Offer Letter was published on 17 January 2024 on the Company's website at https://www.aureliusinvest.de/buybackoffer2024.

With reference to the Public Share Buyback Offer, AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA announces that the Acceptance Period of the Public Share Buyback Offer, which originally ran until 13 February 2024, 24:00 (CET), has been extended by two weeks, i.e. up to and including 27 February 2024, 24:00 (CET).

The announcement regarding the extension of the Acceptance Period for the Public Share Buyback offer was published today on the Company's website at https://www.aureliusinvest.de/aktienrueckerwerb2024. It will also be published subsequently in the Federal Gazette (https://www.bundesanzeiger.de).

The defined purchase price range of EUR 15.36 to EUR 15.26, which is at the maximum permissible upper end of the offer price range, remains unchanged. The upper limit corresponds to the maximum possible repurchase price per share in accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting on 20 September 2023.

Further information on the Public Share Buyback Offer and the correspondingly amended Offer Letter are published on the website of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA at (https://www.aureliusinvest.de/buybackoffer2024).