11.07.2024 09:28:52
EQS-News: Authorisation resolution of the AGM for convertible bonds
EQS-News: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Authorisation resolution of the AGM for convertible bonds
Leoben – At the ordinary General Meeting of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft on July 4, 2024, the Management Board was authorized in accordance with Section 174 (2) Stock Corporation Act to issue for a period of five years from the date of the resolution by the General Meeting, i.e. until July 3, 2029 and with the consent of the Supervisory Board once or repeatedly convertible bonds in bearer form in a total amount of up to EUR 400,000,000.-- and to grant the holders of convertible bonds conversion and/or subscription rights for up to 19,425,000 new no-par value bearer shares of the Company in accordance with the terms and conditions for the convertible bonds to be defined by the Management Board.
The authorisation resolution of the General Meeting was also deposited (in German language only) with the Regional Court Leoben on July 9, 2024.
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft – Advanced Technologies & Solutions
AT&S is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality IC substrates and printed circuit boards as well as a developer of pioneering interconnect technologies for the core areas of mobile devices, automotive & aerospace, industrial, medical and high-performance processors for VR and AI applications. AT&S has a global presence with production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring) and plants in India (Nanjangud), China (Shanghai, Chongqing) and Korea (Ansan near Seoul). A new high-end production facility for IC substrates is currently being ramped up in Kulim, Malaysia. A European competence center with connected series production for IC substrate technologies is being built in Leoben. Both sites will start production in the financial year 2024/25. The company currently employs more than 13,500 people. For further information please visit: www.ats.net
11.07.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
|Fabriksgasse 13
|8700 Leoben
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (1) 3842200-0
|E-mail:
|ir@ats.net
|Internet:
|www.ats.net
|ISIN:
|AT0000969985, AT0000A09S02
|WKN:
|922230
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1944309
|End of News
|EQS News Service
