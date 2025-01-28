|
28.01.2025 09:00:08
EQS-News: Avemio AG to convert to registered shares
EQS-News: Avemio AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avemio AG to convert to registered shares
Registered shares require the maintenance of a share register in which shareholders are entered, stating their name, date of birth and address as well as the number of shares they hold. Only those persons who are entered in the share register are considered shareholders. Consequently, only shareholders entered in the share register are entitled to attend and vote at Annual General Meetings. The entry in the share register is handled by the shareholders’ custodian banks. No further action by the shareholders is required.
The legal status of the shareholders entered in the share register will not be affected by the conversion to registered shares. Their shareholding in the Company remains unchanged. The right of shareholders to sell their shares or purchase shares will also not be restricted or impaired.
The shares will be converted from bearer shares to registered shares at a ratio of 1:1 and will be recorded in the new share register by CAPTRACE GmbH. In the coming days, the shareholders of Avemio AG will be informed by their custodian banks about the upcoming conversion of the bearer shares and the initial entry in the share register. The conversion on the deposit accounts will take place on the basis of the respective holdings of the securities account holders on the evening of 3 February 2025.
Further information on the conversion to registered shares can be found at avemio.com in the Share section.
Avemio AG is a media technology group with a focus on professional film and television technology. The trading group, which has been growing strongly for many years and has the highest turnover in the German-speaking B2B market with around EUR 100 million, supplies content producers as a manufacturer-independent provider with products from all major manufacturers. This also includes consulting and technical support for complete production, post-production, and broadcast systems as well as the planning, creation and system integration of media technology workflows with its own software products and cloud offerings. This also includes consulting and technical support for complete production, post-production, and broadcast systems as well as the planning, creation and system integration of media technology workflows with its own software products and cloud offerings.
At the beginning of the year 2023, the stock market listing took place as part of a reverse IPO. The Company was promoted to the primary market, admitted to the Xetra trading platform and relocated to Mainz-Kastel. In mid-2023, the company acquired the Cologne-based MoovIT Group, a leading global IT service provider in the moving image sector with software development expertise and its own cloud solution with unique selling points.
Avemio Group is planning internationalization as part of a buy-and-build strategy with already identified target companies as well as the expansion of the high-margin software offering.
Lindsay Lorent
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
28.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avemio AG
|Peter-Sander-Str. 41c
|55252 Mainz-Kastel
|Germany
|Phone:
|06134 5844872
|E-mail:
|ir@avemio.com
|Internet:
|www.avemio.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQ1P6
|WKN:
|A2LQ1P
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|2075529
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2075529 28.01.2025 CET/CEST
