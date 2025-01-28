EQS-News: Avemio AG to convert to registered shares

EQS-News: Avemio AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avemio AG to convert to registered shares



28.01.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





New ISIN DE000A40KY59; WKN A40KY5; Ticker AV2

Conversion in shareholders‘ deposit accounts on 3 February 2025

Greater transparency and more direct communication with shareholders expected



Mainz-Kastel, 28 January 2025 – Avemio AG (ISIN DE000A2LQ1P6, WKN A2LQ1P), a leading European system supplier of hardware and software for the professional film, broadcast, audio and video industries, will convert its share capital from bearer shares to registered shares on 3 February 2025. The new ISIN DE000A40KY59 (previously: DE000A2LQ1P6) and the new WKN A40KY5 (previously: A2LQ1P) will apply from 3 February 2025 after the close of trading. The new ticker symbol will be AV2. The Annual General Meeting of Avemio AG resolved the conversion on 29 August 2024.



Ralf P. Pfeffer, CEO of Avemio AG, explains: “The conversion to registered shares is an important step to strengthen the dialogue with our shareholders. We want to take advantage of the benefits of more direct communication and align ourselves even more closely with the needs and requirements of our investors in the future by means of a more transparent shareholder structure.”

Registered shares require the maintenance of a share register in which shareholders are entered, stating their name, date of birth and address as well as the number of shares they hold. Only those persons who are entered in the share register are considered shareholders. Consequently, only shareholders entered in the share register are entitled to attend and vote at Annual General Meetings. The entry in the share register is handled by the shareholders’ custodian banks. No further action by the shareholders is required.

The legal status of the shareholders entered in the share register will not be affected by the conversion to registered shares. Their shareholding in the Company remains unchanged. The right of shareholders to sell their shares or purchase shares will also not be restricted or impaired.

The shares will be converted from bearer shares to registered shares at a ratio of 1:1 and will be recorded in the new share register by CAPTRACE GmbH. In the coming days, the shareholders of Avemio AG will be informed by their custodian banks about the upcoming conversion of the bearer shares and the initial entry in the share register. The conversion on the deposit accounts will take place on the basis of the respective holdings of the securities account holders on the evening of 3 February 2025.

Further information on the conversion to registered shares can be found at avemio.com in the Share section.



About Avemio AG

Avemio AG is a media technology group with a focus on professional film and television technology. The trading group, which has been growing strongly for many years and has the highest turnover in the German-speaking B2B market with around EUR 100 million, supplies content producers as a manufacturer-independent provider with products from all major manufacturers. This also includes consulting and technical support for complete production, post-production, and broadcast systems as well as the planning, creation and system integration of media technology workflows with its own software products and cloud offerings. This also includes consulting and technical support for complete production, post-production, and broadcast systems as well as the planning, creation and system integration of media technology workflows with its own software products and cloud offerings.

At the beginning of the year 2023, the stock market listing took place as part of a reverse IPO. The Company was promoted to the primary market, admitted to the Xetra trading platform and relocated to Mainz-Kastel. In mid-2023, the company acquired the Cologne-based MoovIT Group, a leading global IT service provider in the moving image sector with software development expertise and its own cloud solution with unique selling points.

Avemio Group is planning internationalization as part of a buy-and-build strategy with already identified target companies as well as the expansion of the high-margin software offering.



Investor Relations

Lindsay Lorent

ir@avemio.com

Avemio AG

Peter-Sander-Str. 41c

55252 Mainz-Kastel

Germany



Press Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Bahnhofstr. 98

82166 Graefelfing/Munich

Phone: +49 89 125 09 03-30

E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de