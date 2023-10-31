|
31.10.2023 17:27:33
EQS-News: BAUER Group became target of an attack on IT infrastructure
|
EQS-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Schrobenhausen, Germany – The IT infrastructure of the BAUER Group has been the target of an attack. Despite the considerable security measures, unknown persons managed to access servers of the company, with the consequence that various systems of the company were shut down or switched off as a precaution on October 30, 2023. Among other things, this also affects the Group's websites.
Bauer has called in additional experts who are currently analyzing the situation together with the IT department. At present, no final statement can be made as to when the individual systems will be able to be restarted.
Therefore, there are currently restrictions for the business partners of the companies of the BAUER Group worldwide.
Bauer has informed the responsible authorities about the incident. The company is aware of its obligations under data protection law and is taking the necessary steps – in consultation with the relevant data protection authorities. The security of the information of employees, customers and partners as well as the company's own data is of utmost importance to the BAUER Group.
The company is working at full speed to find a solution and restart the systems and asks all affected business partners for their understanding for any disruptions.
Contact:
Christopher Wolf
Investor Relations
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Strasse 1
86529 Schrobenhausen, Germany
Phone: +49 8252 97-1797
investor.relations@bauer.de
www.bauer.de
31.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
|BAUER-Straße 1
|86529 Schrobenhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)8252 97 1797
|Fax:
|+49 (0)8252 97 2900
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@bauer.de
|Internet:
|www.bauer.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005168108
|WKN:
|516810
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
|EQS News ID:
|1761943
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1761943 31.10.2023 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BAUER AG
|4,99
|5,27%
