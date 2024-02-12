EQS-News: Berentzen Group announces new Group strategy and medium-term forecast until 2028

EQS-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Berentzen Group announces new Group strategy and medium-term forecast until 2028



12.02.2024 / 14:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Press Release No. 3/2024



“Building BERENTZEN 2028”

Berentzen Group announces new Group strategy and medium-term forecast until 2028

Haselünne, February 12, 2024 – Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005201602), whose shares are listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, today announced its new Group strategy “Building BERENTZEN 2028”. In this context, the Group also presented for the first time a quantified medium-term forecast for its key performance indicators up to 2028.

"The world in which we live and do business is undergoing profound changes. During the last years, the coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine and cost explosions have led us as the management team to focus primarily on crisis management," explains Oliver Schwegmann, CEO of the Berentzen Group, and continues: "Today we are faced with a new reality to which we must and will adapt in the coming years. For this reason, we have worked intensively on our strategic direction in recent months and are now proud to present "Building BERENTZEN 2028". We are turning from defensive mode to offensive".

The core of the new strategy is an even stronger focus on the key growth drivers of the Berentzen Group and thus on the three top brands Berentzen, Puschkin and Mio Mio. "Our clear goal is to double the revenues of these three brands until 2028 and thus increase the brand value accordingly," says Schwegmann. To achieve this, marketing and sales expenditure will be increased significantly over the next few years. At the same time, product portfolios, structures and processes will be closely scrutinised and synergies within the Group will be used to an even greater extent. "For our top brands, this will free up resources for further growth, which we will continue to accelerate with innovative new products," explains Schwegmann. There are also ambitious plans for the Fresh Juice Systems segment - the Group's Citrocasa company - to continue to drive business development following last year's recovery.

"Our new strategy also contains a clear commitment to our private label spirits business across all price categories. We will implement substantial investment and efficiency programmes to not only maintain, but to further expand our cost and quality leadership in this area," Schwegmann added. The entire area of sustainability is also anchored as a fundamental building block in the new Group strategy.

For the first time in the history of the Berentzen Group, the new strategy also includes a medium-term forecast up to 2028. Accordingly, the Group expects consolidated revenues of EUR 235 million (2023prelim: EUR 185.6 million), consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) of EUR 28 million (2023prelim: EUR 16.1 million) and consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (consolidated EBIT) of EUR 18 million (2023prelim: EUR 7.7 million).

"We have set ourselves very ambitious targets for 2028, but we are convinced that we will achieve them with the package of elements we have put together. We are now starting immediately to implement the individual programmes," concludes Schwegmann.

Further information about "Building BERENTZEN 2028" can be found on the Berentzen Group's newly designed Investor Relations website at https://www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors.

About the Berentzen Group:

The Berentzen Group is a modern, innovative beverage company with a history dating back more than 260 years. Broadly positioned in the segments of Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems, the Group today develops, produces, and markets beverage concepts for a wide range of consumer needs, including spirits, mineral water products, soft drinks, and fruit presses for fresh-squeezed orange juice. With well-known brands like Berentzen, Puschkin, Mio Mio, and Citrocasa, as well as contemporary private-label products, the Berentzen Group is present today in more than 60 countries of the world. The shares of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005201602) are listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information is available at:

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Thorsten Schmitt

Director Corporate Communication & Strategy

Tel. +49 (0) 5961 502 215

pr@berentzen.de

ir@berentzen.de

www.berentzen-gruppe.de